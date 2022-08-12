WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight, but don’t worry if you cannot catch a glimpse of this spectacular event. This meteor shower will stay active until September 1, 2022, just expect to see fewer meteors after the peak occurs tonight.

Although the Perseids are known for the sparkling display of 50+ meteors per hour, that may not be the case this year. The peak of the meteor shower is also occurring at the same time as the Sturgeon Supermoon. This full moon is the third and final Supermoon of 2022.

Due to the moon illuminating the entire sky, it’ll be harder to spot meteors. The best time at night to go stargazing is around midnight until right before sunrise. For best viewing, follow these tips: