BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A standoff in Baton Rouge ended around 11 a.m., Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials called for backup after a woman who had a warrant from another state reportedly would not come out of her Baton Rouge motel room.

The Louisiana State Police task force found a woman who had a warrant from Kansas for aggravated battery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said she refused to come out of her room at Southside Motel on Thomas Delpit Drive.

BRPD officers were asked to provide assistance at the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Later that afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services issued the statement below regarding the standoff.

DCFS was called upon today to assist in ensuring the safety of a child whose mother was being arrested here in Baton Rouge on a violence-related charge pending in another state. The Department has since received custody of the child. We want to thank our staff for their enduring courage and commitment, including those who were there on the scene today with first responders to bring this child to safety. – Terri Ricks, DCFS Secretary