Stabbing lands Shreveport man behind bars, another in the hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a stabbing in north Shreveport.

The stabbing happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of Edelweiss Dr.

According to witnesses, 26-year-old Joseph Ponseigo Jr. and 27-year-old Anthony Digrazia were arguing about a woman outside of Ponseigo’s home. During the dispute, Digrazia stabbed Ponseigo in his side with a knife.

Ponseigo was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Digrazia ran away but was found a short time later at a relative’s house in the 6600 block of Tammany Dr.

Digrazia was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.