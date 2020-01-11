St. Tammany Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of his father

Live Now
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A man has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his father, authorities in Louisiana said.

Juan Amaya, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder, news outlets reported.

Early Friday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the Natchez Trace subdivision for a domestic disturbance call.

Deputies found 58-year-old Jose Amaya lying in the driveway of a neighbor’s home. Jose Amaya was bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized were he later died, deputies said.

A motive for the killing wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Juan Amaya has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

