St. Tammany police arrest Florida man with 170 bags of marijuana seeds, growing equipment

LACOMBE, La – A Florida man stopped by a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy had what police describe as the “makings of a grow operation” inside of his vehicle.

Twenty-two-year-old Raymond Justice of Bradenton, Florida, was driving along Bremermann Road in Lacombe on October 21 when a deputy conduction routine patrols pulled his vehicle over.

The deputy found 70 bags of suspected marijuana seeds, individually packaged raw marijuana and THC wax, premium planting soil, ultraviolet lights, a portable grow tent, blower motors, PH testers, and a 40-caliber pistol inside the vehicle, according to the STPSO.

Justice was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany jail on charges of possession of a clandestine laboratory, transportation of a clandestine laboratory, possession of Schedule 1 narcotics, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

“Thanks to an alert deputy and proactive policing, this criminal is now off our streets and any future plans he may have had to illegally grow marijuana have been thwarted,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.