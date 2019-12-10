Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Tammany Parish man accused of drugging and killing woman, sexually abusing animals

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

The coroner says the victim was sexually assaulted before and after her death.

SLIDELL, La. (WWL-TV) — A Northshore man is accused of killing a woman by drug overdose, as well as sexually abusing animals.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, John Jacob Jenkins is accused of giving a woman with a deadly mix of narcotics that resulted in her death. The victim, Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob, had been sexually assaulted before and after her death.

The investigation began on Oct. 7 when police were called to help an “unresponsive” woman on Lake Road in Lacombe. First responders found the woman, later identified as Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob, dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests showed traces of prescription drugs, heroin, GHB and meth in her system at the time of her death.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for John Jacob Jenkin’s home in relation to the case. Once inside, they found several pieces of evidence, including electronic devices containing pornographic images of humans engaging in sexual acts with animals.

Police ruled Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob’s death as a homicide and a warrant was issued for Jenkins’ arrest.

“This guy is a predator,” Smith said.

Jenkins was arrested on Dec. 10 and is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Jenkins has not been charged with sexually assaulting Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob, but Smith said in a press conference Tuesday that she was not Jenkins’ only victim and that the suspect “uses illegal narcotics to subdue his victims and prey upon them for sex.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories