All students in St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will receive free meals throughout 2021-22 school year.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish hopes to open schools on September 13 after Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana.

According to St.Tammany Parish School System officials, 13 out of 55 schools have power.

The St. Tammany Parish Public School System is continuing to make necessary repairs to school campuses and facilities as we recover from damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Campus and Facility Repairs

At a Special School Board Meeting held September 1, the School Board adopted an emergency resolution authorizing licensed contractors to be hired to assist the maintenance and custodial departments with getting campuses ready for students to return. Contractors are assisting with tree removal and building repairs.