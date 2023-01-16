MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— The body of the missing Mandeville boater, has been recovered, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

STPSO Marine Division found 44-year-old Billy Coile’s body Monday (Jan. 16) afternoon, offshore near Green Point. The sheriff’s office turned over Coile’s body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.

Coile was first discovered missing on Sunday (Jan.8), after his boat was found floating unoccupied, under the bridges near the 23-mile marker in Lake Pontchartrain. The owner of the boat says Coile borrowed it to go fishing Saturday (Jan. 7).

Sheriff Randy Smith offers his condolences to Coile’s family and his sincere appreciation to the STPSO Marine Division, the STPSO Dive Team, Wildlife and Fisheries, and the countless volunteers who never gave up, searching from daylight to dark and using every resource available, every day for over a week, to bring closure to this family.