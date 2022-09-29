COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A member of the St. Tammany Parish Drug Enforcement Administration is behind bars Thursday on domestic violence charges, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.

Deputies say on Sunday, a woman called the station reporting that her husband, 54-year-old agent Jimmie Ogden, battered her in their Covington home on Sept. 22. The woman left the area after the incident and went to northern Louisiana for safety.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says Ogden’s wife returned Wednesday and recounted the incident to deputies, giving them documents reporting her injuries. With the given information, the 22nd Judicial Court issued a warrant for Ogden’s arrest.

Ogden was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Domestic Abuse Battery. All information from the sheriff’s office has been disclosed to the DEA.

Disclaimer: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.