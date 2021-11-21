St. Mary Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help locating Lafayette man in alleged shooting incident

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary ParishSherrif’s Office requests the public’s help with locating a Lafayette man in an alleged shooting incident on Saturday, according to St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting incident was reported at 12:29 a.m. on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista after a woman was shot. Deputies arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot.

Deputies are looking for Derrick Lee John Williams, Jr. 20, of Lafayette. During their investigation, it was revealed that Williams took an a1-year-old from the residence and fled the area.

The 1-year-old was reported missing and in danger but was later found safe on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 828-1960