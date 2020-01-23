Live Now
St. Mary Parish Courthouse temporarily evacuated after bomb threat

Louisiana
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– According to St. Mary Parish Government officials, the parish courthouse was evacuated this afternoon following a bomb threat.

Officials say at approximately 11:25 a.m. a call came into the St. Mary Parish Courthouse reporting a bomb threat.

The Courthouse was evacuated and with the help of the Franklin Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Chitimacha Police Department, a search was conducted.

The Courthouse was then re-opened at 1:00 p.m.

The Franklin Police Department is conducting an investigation into the threat.

