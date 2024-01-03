METAIRIE, La. — The top running back in the class of 2025 plans to play college football in Baton Rouge.

St. Martin’s Harlem Berry announced his commitment to LSU today during the Under Armour All-America Game.

He chose LSU over schools like Florida and Texas.

When asked about the decision on the broadcast, Berry said, “There’s no place like home.”

He feels he will develop well within the Tigers football program under head coach Brian Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson.

The early announcement also allows Berry the opportunity to focus on his senior year at St. Martin’s and not have to worry about the pressure of recruiting.

Harlem Berry added that he plans to graduate from St. Martin’s early.

Berry burst onto the scene as a 14-year-old freshman, when he ran for 2,036 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in seven games.

As a sophomore, he ran for 2,230 yards and 37 touchdowns. St. Martin’s finished the year 11-2 with the program’s first semi-final appearance in school history.

Last year, the 5’11, speedster eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing and 44 total touchdowns (1 defensive score) in the Saints’ 9-2 finish.

He was named the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club’s Player of the Year.

According to our friends at Crescent City Sports, Berry has totaled 7,200 yards and 114 touchdowns during his time with the Saints.