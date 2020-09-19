St. Landry Parish preparing for impacts from Tropical Storm Beta; announce sandbag distribution location

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish government will start issuing sandbags for parish residents beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, September 20, until sunset and again on Monday at the Yambilee Building, 1939 West Landry St. (US 190) in Opelousas.

Tropical Storm Beta is expected to bring lots of rain over the next few days, parish leaders announced, and now officials are urging residents to prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and high winds.

Residents living in flood prone areas should also consider staying with family or friends who live on higher ground, officials announced.