1  of  2
Breaking News
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory calls unexpected, late night press briefing Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

St. James Parish first coronavirus patient dies; Louisiana death toll at 8

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WBRZ) St. James Parish officials announced late Wednesday that a patient at St. James Parish Hospital has died from coronavirus.

The patient, who is in the 60+ age bracket and had underlying health conditions, was the one known case of COVID-19 in the parish, according to officials. 

Hospital officials said they have put updated policies in place to better care for and monitor employees and patients.

Louisiana’s coronavirus death toll is now up to eight people. One person from Jefferson Parish also died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while six Orleans Parish residents have died from the contagion. 

Four of the New Orleans residents who died were living in Lambeth House, an Uptown nursing home that has reported a cluster of cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar