St. James Parish first coronavirus patient dies; Louisiana death toll at 8

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WBRZ) St. James Parish officials announced late Wednesday that a patient at St. James Parish Hospital has died from coronavirus.

The patient, who is in the 60+ age bracket and had underlying health conditions, was the one known case of COVID-19 in the parish, according to officials.

Hospital officials said they have put updated policies in place to better care for and monitor employees and patients.

Louisiana’s coronavirus death toll is now up to eight people. One person from Jefferson Parish also died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while six Orleans Parish residents have died from the contagion.

Four of the New Orleans residents who died were living in Lambeth House, an Uptown nursing home that has reported a cluster of cases.