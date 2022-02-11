LIVINGSTON, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to an overturned vehicle that claimed the life of Terry Hoover, 62, around 6:30 p.m. yesterday. The overturned vehicle was the result of a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 444 west in Livingston.

Police found that the victim, Hoover, was traveling eastbound on the highway while a Ford truck hauling a trailer traveled west on the same highway. Hoover got into the westbound lane to pass other cars in a no passing zone. Hoover hit the Ford truck and ran off the road.

Although he was properly restrained, Hoover sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and had minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as they become available.