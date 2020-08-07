Spice up your life with the new, Tony Chachere’s salad dressings

OPELOUSAS, LA – There’s a new way to dress up your salads with more Creole flavor! Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine is proud to introduce its first-ever line of salad dressings.

Creole-Style Ranch, Italian and French dressings are making their way onto your grocery store shelves.

Fans had a hunger for the robust flavors of Tony’s seasonings in a salad dressing, and Tony’s is delivering on this taste. These multi-purpose dressings are the perfect complement to all the flavors found in Tony’s product lines.

“South Louisiana is home to the best food in the world and Tony’s is all about delivering authentic Creole flavor in every product we create. Now, with the addition of these salad dressings, our loyal customers can satisfy their cravings with our true Louisiana flavors,” said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing for Tony Chachere’s.

With the trend to make healthier food choices, Chachere says it was important to create an option that caters to everyone without sacrificing flavor. Because of that, she feels these salad dressings are sure to be fan favorites.

From the peppercorn-like zing of the Ranch, to the sweet and peppery zip of the French, and the crisp herbal zest of the Italian, no one does Creole food better than Tony Chachere’s. These dressings are so versatile, they can be used on just about anything. From salads, chicken dishes, pastas and shrimp scampi, to braising, basting and marinating, these dressings bring endless possibilities to the table.

The Creole-style dressings are available at Publix, Albertsons, Winn-Dixie, Rouses, H-E-B, Tom Thumb, Brookshire’s Grocer, SuperValu and many more stores, as well as online at tonychachere.com.

Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the “Ole Master” of Creole cooking.

Tony Chachere’s® continues to be family owned and operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Employing more than 75 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades and sauces for both pantry and table.