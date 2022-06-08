BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards’ scheduled testimony before the House committee has been rescheduled due to the special session, according to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

Based on Governor Edwards’ call for the Louisiana legislature to return for an extraordinary session on June 15, 2022, we are postponing the scheduled June 16, 2022 hearing of the House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene. The hearing will be rescheduled after the extraordinary session and Governor Edwards and his executive staff will again be invited to attend.

“The magnitude of this hearing cannot be overstated and all deserve to have the committee’s full attention, which would not be possible during a special session,” said Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder