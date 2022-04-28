BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene continues their investigation Thursday afternoon with witness testimony.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting lists the following people:

Cindy Ott, Pafford EMS

Leanne Foret, Pafford EMS

Angie Hollis, Coroner’s Investigator, Ouachita Parish

Dr. Teri O’Neal, Ouachita Parish Coroner

Coroner Renee Smith, Union Parish

Lieutenant Colonel Chavez Cammon, Louisiana State Police

Lieutenant Colonel Kenny VanBuren, Louisiana State Police

Retired Captain Mark Richards, Louisiana State Police

Nearly three years after Ronald Greene’s death, the committee is investigating allegations of a cover-up by state police. Throughout the investigation, committee members have questioned missing information from reports and why the cell phones of the troopers involved in Greene’s arrest were wiped. In the latest committee meeting earlier this month, District Attorney John Belton says he’s seeking charges for those responsible for Greene’s death.

The Special Committee meets Wednesday, April 28 at 3:00 pm. We will bring you updates from that meeting on-air and online, and on the free brproud app.