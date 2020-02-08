SPD: Toddler shot, critically wounded in W. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in which a 19-month-old boy was critically wounded.

According to SPD, it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Merwin Street. Cpl. Marcus Hines tells KTAL/KMSS the toddler was shot in the chest and rushed to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Hines says the shooting is believed to have been accidental, but all involved have been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.