SPD seeks help finding man missing since Dec. 26

Police say Stephen Davis, 30, was reported missing by a family member on January 8. Davis was last seen on December 26, 2019 in Shreveport. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to SPD, 30-year-old Stephen Davis was last seen on December 26, 2019 in Shreveport. He was reported missing by a family member on January 8. Police say he has been known to travel to Dallas, Texas.

Davis has a beard and usually carries a black backpack. Anyone with any information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or the Youth Services Bureau at 318-673-7020.