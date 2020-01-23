Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SPD seeks help finding man missing since Dec. 26

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police say Stephen Davis, 30, was reported missing by a family member on January 8. Davis was last seen on December 26, 2019 in Shreveport. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to SPD, 30-year-old Stephen Davis was last seen on December 26, 2019 in Shreveport. He was reported missing by a family member on January 8. Police say he has been known to travel to Dallas, Texas.

Davis has a beard and usually carries a black backpack. Anyone with any information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or the Youth Services Bureau at 318-673-7020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories