SPD: Man in custody after 3 employees injured, 2 stabbed inside Shreve City Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in custody after three employees were injured, two of them stabbed, inside the Shreve City Walmart Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near the entrance of the Walmart Shopping Center Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, where a Subway used to operate inside the store but is now closed. Initial information from police indicating the victims were Subway employees was incorrect.

According to police, 31-year-old Roger Lindsay pepper-sprayed the employees when they tried to stop him from shoplifting candy and a soft drink, and then stabbed two of them.

“They tried to twart shoplifting and he turned violent on those employees who were trying to do their job and stop him and get the police here to get him detained,” said SPD Cpl. Angie Willhite.

Two of the employees were taken to the hospital, one of them with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.