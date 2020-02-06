Live Now
SPD investigation involving Shreveport city judge turned over to DA

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have completed their investigation into an incident at the home of a Shreveport city judge involving a woman who had appeared before him in criminal court and another woman who reportedly walked in on them.

The incident happened in November at the home of Shreveport City Court Judge Lee Irvin. Police became involved when an ex-girlfriend reportedly caught Irvin and the other woman in the act and then shot herself. She was seriously injured but survived.

According to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, the police department investigation centers on whether any crimes occurred in connection with the incident. On Wednesday, Chief Raymond confirmed that the results of their investigation have been presented to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office and that the department has been working with the DA’s office to gather some additional information they requested.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Louisiana issued an order temporarily suspending Irvin with pay pending the outcome of a Louisiana Judiciary Commission investigation into whether there was any judicial misconduct.

