SPD identifies man accused of opening fire at downtown Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man that opened fire Wednesday in the lobby of a downtown Shreveport hotel.

Police say 54-year-old James Jacobs of Sleepy Hollow Drive in Shreveport is facing felony weapons charges after officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Lake Street just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of an armed person shooting in the lobby and arrived to find Jacobs was still on the scene and still shooting.

“Based on factors and conditions present at the time of the incident, the decision to deploy a police K-9 was made.,” SPD said in a statement detailing the incident and Jacobs’ arrest.

“K-9 Renzo, deployed by his handler Sgt. Dan Sawyer quickly arrested the suspect, who sustained a dog bite to the left arm.”

Police say Jacobs was treated at the scene for minor injuries and booked into the Shreveport City Jail, charged with illegal use of a weapon.

Nobody inside the hotel was injured.

SPD says detectives do not have a motive behind Jacob’s actions at this time.