Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SPD continues to search for woman, missing since February 2019

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are still searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, Sheila Bryant told police that she last spoke to her daughter, 43-year-old Holly Trenise Brown, on February 2, 2019. Bryant, who does not live in Shreveport, said her daughter is homeless. She reported her missing in April.

Holly Trenise Brown is described as standing 5’10, and 130 pounds. Police say she is known to frequent the areas of Highland or near 400 Pete Harris.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police Detective J. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories