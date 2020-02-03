Live Now
SPD confirms mother of teen shooting victim also wounded in crossfire

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A 13-year-old girl was shot in the head at a Shreveport gas station Saturday night, caught in the crossfire of what police say was an argument between two groups of men in the parking lot. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 13-year-old girl shot at a Shreveport gas station Saturday night remains in critical condition and KTAL/KMSS has confirmed that her mother was also wounded.

The teen and her mother were inside a car at the A1 Gas Stop in the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday when shots were fired during what police say was an altercation between two groups of men in the parking lot that led to shots being fired.

The teen was struck in the back of the head and rushed to the nearest hospital in a private vehicle. Her mother also suffered injuries from shrapnel created by the gunfire.

Those involved in the shooting fled the scene, but investigators later identified and arrested three suspects. 20-year-old Tyrese Graham is charged with attempted manslaughter, 22-year-old Ladarious Casey is charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, and 22-year-old Tristan Dallas is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Tyrese Graham, 20, Ladarious Casey, 22, and Tristan Dallas, 22, were arrested Sunday morning in connection the shooting of a teenaged girl at a Shreveport gas station Saturday evening. (Photos: Shreveport Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

