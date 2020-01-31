Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SPD: 4 teens shot, wounded in N. Shreveport

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport where four teens have been wounded.

It happened just before 5 p.m. According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, it happened while the teens were walking near the 2100 block of Grimmet Drive near the Northwood II Apartments when shots rang out. All four have been taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two of the teens are 15, one is 16, and the fourth is 17. All are males.

Hines says they do not have any information on suspects at this time.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond have also arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories