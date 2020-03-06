SPD identifies suspect accused in attempted bank robbery

Shreveport police say bank employees were able to detain a would-be robber inside the branch Friday morning until officers could arrive. (Photo courtesy: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have identified the man they say tried to rob a bank on Friday, only to be foiled by employees who tackled and held him until police arrived.

Kentrix Allen, 47 (Courtesy: Shreveport Police)

Kentrix Allen, 47, is charged with attempted simple robbery.

Police say it happened just after 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Youree Drive near E. Kings Hwy. Police say Allen was wearing a bandana around his face when he forced his way into the secured teller area of the bank and assaulted a teller.

Before Allen could take any money, he was tackled by a bank employee with the assistance of the concerned citizen. The pair were able to hold the suspect down while police were notified.

Cpl. Marcus Hines says no cash was taken, no weapons were shown, and no one was hurt.

Allen is being held in the Shreveport City Jail.