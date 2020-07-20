SOWELA to start Aug. 17 with online, in-person and hybrid course options

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — SOWELA Technical Community College will begin the Fall 2020 semester on Monday, August 17th. With the continued impact of COVID-19 on Southwest Louisiana, the College has announced a plan to help safeguard the health of students, faculty, and staff.

“SOWELA’s fall 2020 semester is rapidly approaching and begins on August 17. In a time of much uncertainty due to COVID 19, we want to make sure our faculty, staff, and students are aware of the plans the College has made to help ensure, as much as possible, their safety, health, and well-being,” said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall.

Instruction will be delivered in three formats: the traditional face-to-face classroom experience, online, and a combination of the two in a hybrid model. For students taking online courses, the $40 registration fee is waived through Spring 2022 to help ease the financial burden. Additionally, the nonresident fee is waived for out-of-state and international students.

The Fall 2020 academic calendar has been modified and will not include a Fall Break in October. The fall semester will end early on Wednesday, November 25, with exception to technical program testing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a result of holiday gatherings.

Social distancing protocols are in effect during instruction and lab times with masks worn on campus. Regular handwashing is encouraged and hand sanitizer stations are available in campus facilities. Hands-on instruction and lab work will continue with equipment, classrooms, and buildings sanitized regularly.

The College continues to accept new students for the Fall 2020 semester. For more information, contact the One Stop Enrollment Center at (337) 421-6550 or onestop@sowela.edu.