Southern University students, employees must provide proof of vaccination for Spring 2022 by early December

A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University students and employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination for the upcoming semester by Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Medical or religious exemption or letter of dissent must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 3, according to Southern University System (SUS). Students and employees with approved exemptions or dissent will have to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

The school system says students who fail to comply with COVID-19 vaccine protocols will be dropped from Spring 2022 classes. However, students can register again once they are in compliance with protocols by Friday, Jan. 7.

According to SUS, employees who fail to submit proof of vaccination or exemption “may face disciplinary actions.”

These protocols apply to the following campuses: Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Southern University at New Orleans, and Southern University Shreveport.

