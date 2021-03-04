Southern University student selected for ‘HBCU to Hollywood’ internship and scholarship program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student has been selected as NuContext’s first ‘HBCU to Hollywood’ intern and scholarship recipient.

Chaselynn Grant, a Mass Communication student said she never thought she would land an internship in Hollywood, but she always dreamed big.

“Hollywood is a whole different ball game from Baton Rouge” said Grant.

On the first day of Women’s History Month, Grant made history becoming the first student to enter the program. The internship with NuContext, an L.A. based television and commercial production company will give students real world experience, mentorship and connections.

Executive Producer and Founder of NuContext, Angela Guice first met Grant on the set of Lizzo’s “Good as hell” music video filmed at Southern University.

Guice said, after the video wrapped she received a direct message from Grant on social media asking if she would mentor her and the rest was history.

“They were so passionate about wanting to learn and Chaselynn Grant was one of those students and I was so impressed by her willingness” said Guice.

Along with teaching students the ropes, the new program also serves as a way to showcase diversity.

“Everybody recognizes now the need for telling more diverse stories, for having more diverse crews for having a representation of who America is on set and in storytelling” said Guice.

The partnership will allow other Jaguar students to land a Hollywood internship and for Grant who used the power of social media is counting on others to take the big step.

“People are actually supporting you, people you don’t even know on social media is a great platform to get connected to people. So I say keep pushing and the best is yet to come” said Grant.

The new internship includes a $5,000 scholarship to cover travel, living expenses and continuing education for a six to eight-week internship opportunity in Hollywood with NuContext.