Southern University student dies after hit-and-run near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police are investigating a hit and run accident that killed a Southern University student over the weekend.

A spokesman with BRPD confirms the incident happened Saturday night after 10:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Scenic Highway near the intersection of Harding Blvd.

The family tells brproud, 18-year-old Q’Ryon Williams was walking back to his dorm when the incident happened.

Image is viewer submitted

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, “detectives believe the crash involved a 1992-1999 C1500 Chevrolet Truck/Suburban and a 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla.”

Neither vehicle was present when police arrived on scene.

The SU student was hit on Saturday and died in the hospital on Tuesday.

The coroner’s office confirms his death and tells me an autopsy will be performed tomorrow.

If you have any information that could assist detectives in this case, please call the Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.