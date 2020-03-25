Southern University offering gas money, plane tickets for students otherwise unable to move back home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Southern University has set up an emergency fund to provide financial assistance to students who are still on campus but are having difficulty getting home.

University spokesperson Janene Tate says the Southern University has partnered with its alumni federation to create the emergency fund.

Southern and all of the universities in the State of Louisiana have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tate says the emergency fund aims to provide Southern University students with assistance such as gas money to travel home.

“We understand that there are many moving parts in this uncertain time as we face a global coronavirus pandemic,” Southern University officials said in a notice sent to students. “Out of an abundance of caution and to keep our students safe, we have been strongly encouraging residential students to move off campus as soon as possible. We realize that this is not an easy feat for some students as this creates a financial emergency. With this in mind, the Division of Student Affairs is working with our Southern University Foundation and Southern University Alumni Federation to assist those who need some help to move off campus during this time. We thank you all for being the most important part of Southern University. It is our pleasure to continue to serve you.”

Students who are in need of nominal financial assistance for this type of move should contact the Housing Support Line at 225-771-4083 or studentaffairs@subr.edu. Their situations will then be assessed and remedied accordingly if possible.

Students who are still on campus continue to receive regular services such as meals. For all student notices and information regarding the coronavirus epidemic and its effects on the Southern University campus, go to www.sus.edu/coronavirus.