BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University is mourning the loss of one of its former football stars, Calvin Magee.

On Monday, the university used social media to publicly express its condolences to Magee’s family.

A New Orleans native, Magee was an All-American tight end at Southern and earned first-team honors in 1983 and 1984.

The university says he was inducted into the Southern University Hall of Fame in 2000.

After his tenure at Southern, he went on to play for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1985-1989.

Magee is survived by his wife, Rosie, two daughters, Jade and Jasmine, as well as a son, Bryson, and three grandchildren.