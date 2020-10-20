South Louisiana’s largest zipline adventure park opens in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — There’s a new attraction now open in south Louisiana that is truly one of a kind.

“Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park is an aerial adventure course” explained Gabe Ligon, founder and owner of the Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in Ethel. “It’s ziplining through about 34 acres of hardwood forest here in East Feliciana Parish,” he said.

Ligon, who owns and operates the nearby Barn Hill Animal Preserve, opened Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in October. He believes it’s a great way to attract more people to East Feliciana Parish and a way to give families something new, unique and safe to enjoy in south Louisiana.

“One of the biggest highlights of the couse is the low adventure course which is more for kids or adults that want to take a slower pace… that’s more obstacle course in the air” Ligon explained. “Then our high adventure course… that’s 9 different ziplines, including an 850 foot zipline over the Comite River,” he said.

Ligon is mindful of following COVID-19 guidelines. No large groups will be allowed, and he says all activities allow visitors to take advantage of the great outdoors of nature.

“The coolest thing about this is that it’s small groups” Ligon said. “We have groups no larger than 12, and you’re up in the trees… you’re in the fresh air getting out in nature so it’s a lot more safe than of course being in a building,” he said.

Ligon has spent much of the year working to bring the Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park to East Feliciana Parish. He says it’s his goal to offer families something new to experience while showing people the beauty of East Feliciana Parish.

“There’s not many zipline parks in Louisiana. Fortunately here in East Feliciana Parish we have a hilly geography which allowed us to build the park. But there’s not a lot of tourism in this part of Louisiana so it’s really unique in giving people a way to get outdoors” he said. “We’re really trying to bring more tourism to East Feliciana Parish. We have a beautiful slice of louisina here just about 30 miles north of Baton Rouge and the biggest thing we want to do is get families active outdoors.”

The Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park is now open at 11342 La. 955 in Ethel. You can find more information about what they have to offer and book your reservation here.