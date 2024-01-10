BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The clock is ticking on someone to claim a $100,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball Prize.

The winning ticket was from the August 14th drawing. It was purchased at Murphy Express #8510 on Highway 16 in Denham Springs and is set to expire on Feb. 10, 2024.



The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. The player added the $1 Power Play option which multiplied the prize to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The winning numbers for the Aug. 14, 2023, Powerball drawing were 32-34-37-39-47 and the Powerball number was 03.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”



The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim their prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. In this case, the winner must claim their prize by close of business on Friday, Feb. 9 due to Feb. 10 falling on a weekend.



Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.



A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.