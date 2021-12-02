Some of the $900 Million in the Unclaimed Property Program Could Be Yours

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Treasurer says they have $900 million in unclaimed property that they are waiting for people to claim.
To see if you have any unclaimed property, go to www.LAtreasury.com or call (888) 925-4127.
