Some Louisiana State offices closed until 1 p.m. Monday due to threat of severe weather

Press Release, Division of Administration

(KLFY) Due to the threat of severe weather and flooding associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal,

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices will be closed

until 1 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, June 8, in the following parishes:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St.Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain

on duty or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary.

Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to employees authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their

supervisors.

TIMEKEEPERS: This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees, including

those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code

(LSOC) until 1 p.m. Monday, June 8. Employees with further questions should seek guidance

from their supervisors.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be

updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

