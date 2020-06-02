Some Louisiana landlords can restart evictions on June 8

Landlords who are benefiting from the Federal CARES Act are unable to proceed with evictions until Aug. 25.

NEW ORLEANS La, (WWL-TV) — After more than two months of a coronavirus eviction ban in Louisiana, courts are set to begin hearing proceedings again in early June.

Evictions were made illegal in the state at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, as most workers entered lockdown and many quickly became unable to pay rent and other bills.

tarting June 8, however, after Louisiana has entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan, landlords who do not have federally-backed mortgages will be able to file eviction papers if they choose.

“Renters should understand that they legally owe rent based on their lease agreements and may face eviction proceedings due to nonpayment once the courts resume,” the City of New Orleans said in a statement Tuesday.

Landlords are allowed to re-negotiate the lease agreements given the pandemic, but are not legally forced to do so.

Here are a few things to consider when discussing payment with your landlord:

Ask to consider a plan that would allow you to pay in parts. That way, you won’t fall so behind.

Ask to waive late fees. Those fees may appear small initially, but they do add up.

Most mortgage lenders qualify for a forbearance during this time. Ask your landlord to consider not charging rent for those months if they receive forbearance from their lender.

Until June 8, landlords cannot evict, threaten, or harass tenants for rent payment at that time. If a landlord threatens to call the police, law enforcement will not put anyone out of their homes.

Learn more about fair housing laws for tenants and landlords in Louisiana here.