Some hospitals preparing to welcome patients for elective procedures

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Hospital systems are working to make sure patients have one less thing to worry about during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a revised order to allow emergency or time sensitive procedures.

“Patients that have cancer or patients that have surgery that has been scheduled but can’t be done, but if we don’t do them soon it could effect the outcome that that patient will have,” said Stephen Mumford, Chief Operating Officer at Baton Rouge General.

Mumford explained surgery patients will have a clean, safe pathway through the hospital.

Starting Monday morning, surgery patients will be dropped off at the main entrance to the hospital by a loved one. You will walk through the doors. From there, you have the option of getting hand sanatizer. You will then be given a mask and your temperature will be taken. From there, you’ll check in and get a bracelet. Someone with the surgery staff will then escort you down a surgery path to an elevator that will only be used by surgery patients.

Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake and Ochsner said patients recovering from surgery will not be in the same area as Covid-19 patients. Ochsner said they are rapid testing everyone coming to the hospital for surgery for Covid-19 and testing anyone admitted regardless of symptoms.

“You can definately come here and we can keep you safe and you can get your surgery so you get that outcome that you could have gotten six weeks ago, but if you wait a whole lot longer, your outcome man not be as optimal,” assured Mumford.

Family members are still not allowed in hospitals, but they do have apps where you can follow your loved one through their surgery process. Make sure you talk to your doctor.