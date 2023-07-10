(KLFY)– The Social Security Administration is warning people about social security theft.

The need to protect your personal information is the most important thing the social security administration wants the public to be aware of.

Sarah Shults-Lackey with the SSA has shared some tips people should know to prevent social security theft and fraud are:

Do not respond to unsolicited calls or emails requesting information

Only go on trusted websites and

Do not click suspicious links

Treat your social security number as confidential information and don’t share it

The SSA says if anyone suspects they are a victim of fraud or identity theft, they should contact the federal trade commission, file a report with the police department located where the theft took place and contact the fraud department of the three consumer credit bureaus.

The administration also warns about tactics scammers use when pretending to be from the social security administration. The SSA wants everyone to know that they will never threaten benefit suspension, arrest or legal action if a fine or fee is unpaid.

Here’s some ways to know if you’re being scammed:

The scammer promises an increase in benefits or other assistance in exchange for payment

The scammer requires you to pay via gift card, wire transfer or prepaid card.

You receival “official” letters or reports with personal information via email.

SSA does not communicate personal information over email.

If a person receives a suspicious call claiming to be from Social Security, they should hang up and report it to the Office of the Inspector General by phone: 1-800-269-0271 (TTY 1-866-501-2101), 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST,.

