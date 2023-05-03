CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police Troop D has announced there will be a sobriety and seatbelt checkpoint on Friday, May 5. The checkpoint will be in place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Calcasieu Parish.

LSP says this checkpoint is scheduled in an effort to combat impaired driving.

“Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others,” said Trooper First Class Derek Senegal.

Officers will also be checking vehicles for unrestrained drivers and passengers.

Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.