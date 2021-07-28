So, your COVID-19 eviction protection runs out July 31. Now what?

HOUSTON, Tx. (KLFY) — The federal COVID-19 moratorium on evictions expires on Saturday, July 31, and the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center says as many as 100,000 Louisiana residents may be at risk.

So, what do you do?

The American Rescue Plan offers assistance to prevent renters from losing their homes. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness has created the following “comprehensive step-by-step guide” for people at risk of eviction.

Step 1: GET INFORMED 

Step 2: REACH OUT 

Step 3: APPLY FOR EMERGENCY AID 

Step 4: CLAIM YOUR PANDEMIC RELIEF  

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have also partnered on a housing assistance website to help homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic. 

