SNAP emergency allotments, hot foods waiver extension approved for November

November SNAP Benefits to be Issued Nov. 1, Emergency Allotments Set for Mid-November

BATON ROUGE (Press release) – Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who do not already receive the maximum amount for their household size will receive emergency allotments for November bringing them to the max, following a waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

November will be the ninth straight month emergency allotments have been issued in Louisiana due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FNS had previously approved an extension of the “hot foods” waiver through October 31. Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.” Waiving that restriction is vital in the aftermath of storms, such as hurricanes Laura and Delta, where many residents are displaced and cannot access a kitchen to prepare their meals.

As dictated by federal law, households already receiving the maximum SNAP allotment for their household size will not receive supplemental benefits.

The maximum monthly SNAP allotments by household size are:

For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAPstorms.