Small plane makes landing on highway in Lafourche Thursday morning

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WWL-TV) — Chalk this one up in the ‘You don’t see this every day file.’

A truck driver for Breaux Petroleum was on his run Thursday morning around 8 a.m. on LA 3235 in Lafourche Parish when a small plane, presumably in need of making an emergency landing, passed over the truck and made a clean landing on the highway.

The truck driver – and the plane’s pilot – both seemed to do a remarkable job of staying composed given the unusual situation.

The entire thing was captured on the dashcam of the Breaux Petroleum truck. There was no immediate word on the reason for the impromptu landing or the condition of the pilot or any passengers.