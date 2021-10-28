Small plane crashes on I-12 in Hammond; No injuries reported

Video courtesy of Gerald Purvis.

HAMMOND, La. (KLFY) — A small plane crashed on I-12 in Hammond on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hammond airport director, a Beechcraft Bonanza 35 was traveling from Houston to Hammond.

Around 3:45 p.m., the pilot told the Hammond airport tower that the plane was experiencing oil pressure loss. The engine ultimately quit, and the pilot made an emergency landing on I-12 near the Pumpkin Center Rd. exit.

There were three people on board and no injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation cleared the scene.

