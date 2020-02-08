Live Now
Small businesses can register for updates on La. regulations

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s secretary of state is notifying small business owners about proposed regulations that could impact their companies.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Thursday that businesses can register online for regulatory updates and to access a database that will list current and proposed regulations. The postings were required under a bill unanimously passed by lawmakers last year.

Supporters say the disclosures in the database will help small businesses learn about rules that could harm them, giving them time to provide input to agencies before the regulations take effect.

