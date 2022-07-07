VIDEO COURTESY: Slidell Police Department

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Two men are behind bars on the North Shore after detectives say they claimed to be celebrating Independence Day by aimlessly firing shots into the air.

Check out the surveillance video submitted to us by the Slidell Police Department. You can see two people emerge from the right side of the screen and hear what police say is the sound of gunshots being fired into the air.

SPD says that the two men in the video, 30-year-old Harrison Triggs and 25-year-old Deontrayle Dortch were both arrested on Tuesday, July 5.

Detectives received a report that the two men were reportedly walking down Pine Street, firing off guns as they walked around. When officers arrived, they saw two men with guns run into a house about a block away from where they believed the shots were fired.

SPD says the two men, identified by investigators as Triggs and Dortch, surrendered to police and admitted that they had fired the weapons as a part of celebrating the Fourth of July. Police later found two guns believed to have been used, along with more than 20 shell casings from the street.