Slidell Police pull over vehicle with license plate that expired in 1997

SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) A Slidell police officer stopped a vehicle last week with an expired license plate.

Of course it happens and is usually not newsworthy, but this story is different because the driver was travelling in a vehicle with a license plate that expired in 1997.

Slidell Police shared the story on social media and gave us the driver’s excuse.

”Sorry, officer, I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

“If people are going to switch tags, they might as well make it a little more challenging for officers, instead of having a license plate that expired more than 20 years ago.” Police said.

Police did not release any information related to the citations issued.