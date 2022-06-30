Five (5) teens are in-custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle, who was carjacked and shot in New Orleans | PC Slidell PD

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, Slidell PD announced an arrest in connection to an incident that happened in New Orleans. The Slidell Police Department arrested five teenagers. According to police, the teens are in custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle.

On the morning of June 28, the New Orleans Police Department alerted the Slidell Police about the carjacking of a 2022 Toyota Highlander that had a possibility of being in the Slidell area. Slidell police were told that the vehicle was stolen from an Uber driver. Reports show that the Uber driver was shot in the incident and left on the side of the road in New Orleans. Slidell Police were warned that the occupants in the vehicle were considered armed and dangerous.

After learning about the incident, a few hours later, Slidell Police detectives located the vehicle near the rear of John Slidell Park. Shortly after the discovery, several Slidell Police tactical officers arrived and were able to take five teenagers into custody, without incident. Reports show that the teens were in possession of three firearms.

Slidell Police investigators have reason to believe the teens were scouting the area in order to carjack another victim.

The following individuals were arrested:

18-year-old Crystin Morgan

18-year-old Eitan Morgan

19-year-old Jason Washington

16-year-old juvenile

16-year-old juvenile

Crystin Morgan, Eitan Morgan, and Jason Washington were charged with the following:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Property

Illegal Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Schedule V Narcotics

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

The two 16-year-olds were charged with the following:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Property

Illegal Carrying Weapons

Possession of a Schedule V Narcotic.

The three adult teenagers were booked in the Slidell City Jail, and later transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. The two juveniles were transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

The initial carjacking and shooting incident is being investigated by the New Orleans Police Department.

The condition of the Uber driver is unknown.