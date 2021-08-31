SLEMCO sending line workers to Houma to assist in power restoration

Harrison County W Wittmann Road in Pass Christian, Miss. floods in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 as a result of the arrival of Hurricane Ida. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — SLEMCO is sending electric line workers to South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) in Houma to try to help restore power after Hurricane Ida knocked it out.

Thirty high-skilled line workers and support staff will head out at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. The relief crews will include overhead linemen, substation specialists, right-of-way tree trimmers, and mechanics.

They will be equipped with material handlers, digger-derricks, pole trailers, right-of-way trucks with extended booms, four-wheel-drive trucks, flatbed trailers, side-by-side off-road vehicles, and a mechanic truck with a parts trailer.

“Our entire organization knows how blessed we are to have escaped a direct hit from Ida,” explains SLEMCO Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent. “But for 50 miles, that would have been us. We were in SLECA’s shoes last year and know how important outside help is,” she continued.

SLEMCO provides electric power to 109,000 customers in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parish.